Huntsville company invents device to prevent hot car deaths

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - In our fast-paced lives, things often go forgotten. That’s why a Huntsville company launched a new life-saving device. It detects carbon dioxide levels in hot cars. Specifically, it sends you notifications if you forgot about your child or pet in the car.
Just this past August in south Huntsville, a 2-year-old girl died after being left in the car. That’s why Venturi Aerospace and Defense created Payton’s Charm, which is named after a girl named Payton who lost her life in a hot car accident. Her father now advocates for the misconception surrounding this tragedy.
“This device is intended to just be passively monitoring a car. So what it does is it actually monitors the air itself. It monitors for respirations, so exhalations of carbon dioxide, and it monitors CO2 levels inside the vehicle, in addition to temperature, which is the metric for extreme conditions," said Ben Payment, senior software lead for Payton’s Charm.
Payton’s Charm sends text notifications to primary, secondary and tertiary caretakers when CO2 inside the car reaches a dangerous level.
“After that we intend on integrating with a third-party monitoring system that could even get a person involved right since potentially your contacts were unavailable.and alert emergency services," Payment said.
Venturi is also working to program the make, model and location of the car so you would know how to take action quickly.
The company says right now, an average of 38 people die in cars every year. They want to shed shed light on this new service and save as many lives as possible.
