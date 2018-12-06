Hoover PD releases new statement on citywide protests

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover authorities are responding to rumors of protestors possibly showing up on school property.
Protests continue throughout the city in connection with the Thanksgiving night officer-involved shooting death of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr.
An independent autopsy ordered by Bradford’s family revealed that was shot three times by a uniform officer responding to a fight that led to a shooting during Black Friday shopping.
Bradford was mistakenly named a suspect in the initial shooting.
An official report has not been released.
The department also implored citizens to not make derogatory comments about protestors.
The investigation into Bradford’s death continues.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.