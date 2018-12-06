Hoover PD releases new statement on citywide protests

Hoover PD releases new statement on citywide protests
Protesters in Hoover enter Galleria
By WBRC Staff | December 6, 2018 at 10:35 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 10:51 AM

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover authorities are responding to rumors of protestors possibly showing up on school property.

“Rest assured that Hoover Police are monitoring the protests, and while we respect any citizen’s right to free expression, we will not allow any protest activity on any Hoover City Schools' property. We will also ensure the freeflow of traffic. "

Protests continue throughout the city in connection with the Thanksgiving night officer-involved shooting death of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr.

An independent autopsy ordered by Bradford’s family revealed that was shot three times by a uniform officer responding to a fight that led to a shooting during Black Friday shopping.

Emantic Bradford Jr. has been identified as the 21-year-old man shot and killed by Hoover police during a shooting at Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving. (Source: Facebook)
Emantic Bradford Jr. has been identified as the 21-year-old man shot and killed by Hoover police during a shooting at Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving. (Source: Facebook)

Bradford was mistakenly named a suspect in the initial shooting.

An official report has not been released.

The department also implored citizens to not make derogatory comments about protestors.

"Most cities experiencing protests have found that the best practice, in general, is allow them to be conducted as long as they are nonviolent. Hoover residents should go about their normal activities. We also advise citizens to take every measure to avoid expression of anger frustration during protests and to not make retaliatory or hostile comments on social media or other communications”

The investigation into Bradford’s death continues.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.