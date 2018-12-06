Hoover mayor, police chief asking for patience; say the city has a plan

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover residents continue to be frustrated with the ongoing protest over the shooting death of 21-year-old E.J. Bradford by a city police officer. Protests have become almost regular event since the Thanksgiving night shooting at the Riverchase Galleria.
Mayor Frank Brocato and Police Chief Nick Derzis are asking for patience. They know there is growing frustration with the protesters, but say the city has a plan.
The mayor and chief spoke on WERC with JT this morning. Both men were guarded in what they had to say, but they wanted to reassure residents.
“Have put together a remarkable plan. We are not surprised by anything. Even the blocking of the interstate did not catch us off guard,” Brocato said.
There was a big scare Thursday morning. Hoover police blocked off much the area around Hoover High School. There was a post on social media that protesters were headed to the school. That did not happen. Still, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were on hand as well as the sheriffs bus, prepared to arrest protesters if they did not leave school property.
Meanwhile, we know another protest is planned for Thursday night somewhere in Hoover. The protesters will gather at Railroad Park and go from there.
