High school band members in Birmingham will get new uniforms

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -High school band members in Birmingham will see an early Christmas present, new band uniforms!
The city council voted to spend the money after Mayor Randall Woodfin made the request several months ago. A resolution was passed by the city council authorizing Woodfin to enter into an agreement with the city’s board of education to provide $247,5000 to be split among the five high schools.
"We're just so grateful for the mayor and city council of Birmingham for giving us the money to buy uniforms for our schools. We're just overwhelmed with gratitude because it's something we've really needed. The kids appreciate it so much,” says Director of Fine Arts Dr. Debora Mayes.
In the meantime, you can see them perform Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.