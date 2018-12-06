Have an umbrella with you Friday, scattered showers expected

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A storm system is starting to develop across the Central Plains and will really ramp up through the weekend as it shifts eastward. A few clouds have already moved in since moisture is starting to increase our way and temperatures have been a little bit more tolerable.
Tonight will not be as cold and we may briefly tumble into the middle 30s before moisture boosts temperatures into the 40s. We want to give you a FIRST ALERT to bring an umbrella with you on Friday because the timing of rain has changed and showers could begin impacting west Alabama by daybreak. Rain will be light on Friday and scattered in nature!
Widespread rain takes over on Saturday and will be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening hours. As a reminder, clear leaves away from storm drains to reduce the chance for localized flooding on Saturday.
Sunday into Monday is when the forecast really becomes tricky and models diverge slightly on solutions, which is not a shocker this far out. All models show wrap around precipitation through Monday morning, but some are more or less aggressive regarding the precipitation type and how far south a mix could occur. Areas north of I-20 stand the best chance and for now we are going with a 30 percent chance for a rain/snow mix late Sunday night into Monday morning. High resolution data is just now starting to show as far out as midnight on Sunday, so that means tomorrow we should know a lot more and especially by the weekend!
Staying cooler than normal over the next seven days! The next rain maker arrives late next week!
Rain arriving early tomorrow.
