Have an umbrella with you Friday, scattered showers expected

Sunday into Monday is when the forecast really becomes tricky and models diverge slightly on solutions, which is not a shocker this far out. All models show wrap around precipitation through Monday morning, but some are more or less aggressive regarding the precipitation type and how far south a mix could occur. Areas north of I-20 stand the best chance and for now we are going with a 30 percent chance for a rain/snow mix late Sunday night into Monday morning. High resolution data is just now starting to show as far out as midnight on Sunday, so that means tomorrow we should know a lot more and especially by the weekend!