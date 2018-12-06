Daycare worker arrested after 2-month-old allegedly suffers 11 broken bones in her care

MCKINNEY, TX (RNN) - Police are investigating reports that a former daycare worker caused injuries to at least three babies, one of whom suffered 11 fractured bones.
Jessica Wiese, 44, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Collin County Jail on charges of injury to a child. She is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Police believe Wiese, who worked at Joyous Montessori in McKinney, TX, was responsible for injuries to mother Ariel Murphy’s 2-month-old son, Kairo, according to KDFW.
Murphy noticed a severe bruise on the boy, and when she asked about it at the daycare, she was told the injury was the result of a “rough diaper change.”
Skeptical of the explanation, Murphy took Kairo to the emergency room, where a doctor told her he had four fractured ribs, two fractured ankles and a fractured femur, KDFW reports. In total, he had 11 fractured bones.
“It’s devastating,” Murphy told KDFW. “You want to protect your kids so much, and then, when you think you’re doing it - or you have a school facility, a Montessori school, that you trust - I don’t have any words.”
Murphy says police recovered surveillance video showing the baby being abused.
Wiese was fired from the daycare when it was made aware of the allegations, according to a statement released to KXAS. The daycare said Wiese passed her background checks.
Police are looking into reports of injuries to at least two other children younger than a year old. They’re in the process of contacting the parents of children who were in Wiese’s care at the location between May 2016 and December 2018.
