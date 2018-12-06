Carbon emissions to reach all-time high in 2018, report says

(CNN/RNN) – Annual global carbon emissions are on track to hit an all-time high this year.
That’s according to the Global Carbon Project’s annual report released Wednesday.
Some hoped that emissions had peaked after plateauing between 2014 and 2016.
However, fossil fuel emissions rose by 1.7 percent in 2017, and they’re set to rise 2.7 percent this year, resulting in 37.1 billion tons of carbon dioxide.
The rise has been driven by an increase in the use of coal around the world, according to the report, which highlights China, the U.S., India, Russia, Japan, Germany, Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Canada as the biggest emitters.
China is the biggest polluter, producing 27 percent of carbon emissions last year. The U.S. accounted for 15 percent of emissions last year.
U.S. and Chinese emissions are projected to increase this year from 2017 amounts, though the report specifies: “There is considerable uncertainty in the country-level projections.”
The total emissions growth in China from last year is projected at around 4.7 percent; it’s expected to rise by around 2.5 percent for the U.S.
