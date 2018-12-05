Where to watch AHSAA Super 7 games this week on WBRC

Where to watch AHSAA Super 7 games this week on WBRC
The AHSAA is expected to decide on any action against the schools involved by the end of the week. Source: WBRC video
By Jenna Wood | December 4, 2018 at 6:02 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 6:04 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 State Football Championships are one of the most exciting and highly anticipated sporting events in the state.

Below is the schedule on how you can watch these games on WBRC.

Game: Central-Phenix City vs. Thompson

Time: Wednesday 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Channel: Bounce TV

Game: Piedmont vs. Flomaton

Time: Thursday 12/6 at 11 a.m.

Channel: WBRC FOX6 News

Game: Linden vs. Mars Hill Bible

Time: Thursday 12/6 at 3 p.m.

Channel: Bounce TV

Game: Vigor vs. Central-Clay Co

Time: Thursday 12/6 at 7 p.m.

Channel: Bounce TV

Game: UMS-Wright vs. Deshler

Time: Friday 12/7 at 11 a.m.

Channel: Bounce TV

Game: Fyffe vs. Luverne

Time: Friday 12/7 at 3 p.m.

Channel: Bounce TV

Game: Pinson Valley vs. Saraland

Time: Friday 12/7 at 7 p.m.

Channel: Bounce TV

List of Bounce 6.2 providers*:

CableOne – Channel 41

Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver

Comcast – Channel 220

Ashville, Attalla, Gadsden, Rainbow City, Tuscaloosa

Northland Cable – Channel 117

Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Reform

OTELCO – Channel 85

Blount County, Cleveland, Oneonta, Snead

Spectrum TV

Formerly Bright House Networks – Channels 226 or 363

Birmingham, Bessemer

Formerly Charter Communications – Channels 192 or 6.2

Centre, Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Chilton County, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega.

USA Communications – Channel 274

Lincoln, Margaret, Odenville, Pell City, Riverside

West Alabama Cable TV – Channel 71

Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield

The following cable/satellite television providers have chosen not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2: AT&T U-Verse, Directv, Dish Network, and Zito Media.

You can also watch Bounce 6.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.