Where to watch AHSAA Super 7 games this week on WBRC

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 State Football Championships are one of the most exciting and highly anticipated sporting events in the state.
Below is the schedule on how you can watch these games on WBRC.
Time: Wednesday 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Channel: Bounce TV
Time: Thursday 12/6 at 11 a.m.
Channel: WBRC FOX6 News
Time: Thursday 12/6 at 3 p.m.
Channel: Bounce TV
Time: Thursday 12/6 at 7 p.m.
Channel: Bounce TV
Time: Friday 12/7 at 11 a.m.
Channel: Bounce TV
Time: Friday 12/7 at 3 p.m.
Channel: Bounce TV
Time: Friday 12/7 at 7 p.m.
Channel: Bounce TV
CableOne – Channel 41
Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver
Comcast – Channel 220
Ashville, Attalla, Gadsden, Rainbow City, Tuscaloosa
Northland Cable – Channel 117
Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Reform
OTELCO – Channel 85
Blount County, Cleveland, Oneonta, Snead
Spectrum TV
Formerly Bright House Networks – Channels 226 or 363
Birmingham, Bessemer
Formerly Charter Communications – Channels 192 or 6.2
Centre, Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Chilton County, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega.
USA Communications – Channel 274
Lincoln, Margaret, Odenville, Pell City, Riverside
West Alabama Cable TV – Channel 71
Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield
The following cable/satellite television providers have chosen not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2: AT&T U-Verse, Directv, Dish Network, and Zito Media.
You can also watch Bounce 6.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.
