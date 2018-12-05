A very chilly day continues

Sunday looks damp to start and then we will see the heaviest and bulk of the rain pulling out to the east. The big question going into Monday is the evolution of an upper low to our north and how much precipitation it will produce and of what type and where. For now, we have a 30% chance for a rain/snow mix on Monday morning across northeast Alabama. We should have a better idea as to what will unfold on Monday by the weekend. It looks like a low impact if it does transpire.