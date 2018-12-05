A very chilly day continues

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Brrrr! It sure is chilly outside and the wind is not helping one bit! Bundle up and expect it to feel like it’s in the 30s.
The winds should relax tonight under a clear sky and that will allow the temperatures to bottom out in the 20s again! Protect the pipes and pets tonight and remember if you have water outside for your pet to put it in a plastic bowl rather than a metal bowl. Water freezes faster in metal.
A powerful winter storm system starts to take shape tomorrow across the Plains. This will mean increasing clouds later in the day and temperatures warming into the lower 50s.
On Friday, clouds continue to thicken up and it looks like rain will arrive from west to east in the evening hours.
A cold and soaking rain is on tap for Saturday! The intensity will increase during the afternoon hours which will result in ponding and tricky travel conditions. Be sure to clear leaves away from drainage areas before Saturday! The rain continues through Sunday morning. A solid 2 inches is possible which could cause minor flooding especially in poor drainage areas. While it is raining here, there is a wintry mess going on across Missouri and points eastward.
Sunday looks damp to start and then we will see the heaviest and bulk of the rain pulling out to the east. The big question going into Monday is the evolution of an upper low to our north and how much precipitation it will produce and of what type and where. For now, we have a 30% chance for a rain/snow mix on Monday morning across northeast Alabama. We should have a better idea as to what will unfold on Monday by the weekend. It looks like a low impact if it does transpire.
