Uffizi aim to discourage tourists crowds, ticket scalpers

German art historian and director of the Uffizi galleries, Eike Schmidt, poses for portraits at the foreign press club in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. The Uffizzi Galleries in Florence aims to discourage visitor overcrowding and ticket scalpers. Director Like Schmidt says Italy's most-visited art museum is meeting with Italian privacy guarantors to devise ways to use purchasers' photos to thwart scalpers looking to resell tickets at exorbitant prices. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) (Domenico Stinellis)