UA looking for actors for Autism Theatre Program

“Social impairment, kind of difficulty making same age friends and getting along at school, it’s one of the hallmark difficulties for kids and teenagers who have autism," said Susan White, UA Psychologist with the SENSE Theatre. "And, it does not go away. It doesn’t really get better without some type of intervention. This is an intervention that has a lot of research, a lot of evidence it actually does have a long-term impact. And, we’re trying to replicate that here in Alabama now,”