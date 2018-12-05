UA looking for actors for Autism Theatre Program

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has continued an innovative program started at Vanderbilt University to help young people with autism through acting.
Now it’s looking for six more actors to round out its second season at the end of January.
We first introduced you to SENSE Theatre this past summer. The program helps young people with autism develop social skills through acting. The program was a success as they helped 18 students with autism.
Now they are looking for 6 more participants to help fill their January program. Leaders of SENSE say it makes sense to join in this innovative method.
“Social impairment, kind of difficulty making same age friends and getting along at school, it’s one of the hallmark difficulties for kids and teenagers who have autism," said Susan White, UA Psychologist with the SENSE Theatre. "And, it does not go away. It doesn’t really get better without some type of intervention. This is an intervention that has a lot of research, a lot of evidence it actually does have a long-term impact. And, we’re trying to replicate that here in Alabama now,”
SENSE theatre is held at Tuscaloosa Academy and welcomes families from as far as an hour and a half to two hours away. For more information contact Shane Jones 205-348-3525.
