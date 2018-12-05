UA hosting children’s book sale

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Lots of children’s books are on sale at UA’s Gorgas Library.
It’s an annual fundraiser to help fund literacy outreach at public libraries. Money raised will help pay fees for authors and illustrators to visit libraries for book signings and speaking engagements.
It’s also a great way to pick up some nice books.
“They always have a great selection here. All the new new titles that come out in the past year," said James Gilbreath, a book shopper. "o I know a lot of public library directors come so they can buy books for their collection also, but I’m just here checking out what they got,”
Books at the annual sale range from free to four dollars. The event usually collects a few thousand dollars to help with fundraising goals.
The sale will be open the following days:
- Dec. 4: Noon-7 p.m.
- Dec. 5: 10 a.m.-5 p.m
- Dec. 6: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Dec. 7: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
