Two military aircraft involved in ‘mishap’ off coast of Japan

(RNN) – A search and rescue mission is underway off the coast of Japan after an incident involving two U.S. military aircraft.
“Search and rescue operations continue for a KC-130 and an F/A-18 that were involved in a mishap off of the coast of Japan around 2:00 am Dec. 6,” the U.S. Marines tweeted on their official account. “The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation.
It is currently early Thursday morning locally in Japan.
According to CNN, seven people were believed to be aboard the two aircraft.
A KC-130 is a long-range version of the C-130 refueling tanker. The F/A-18 is a fighter jet. The U.S. Naval Institute reported they were involved in a collision.
According to USNI News, the aircraft departed from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in southern Japan on a routine training operation.
Japanese authorities were aiding in the search and rescue mission.
