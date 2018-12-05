Serbian premier: Armed intervention in Kosovo an option

In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, Serbian Army anti-aircraft rockets are seen at the Batajnica military airport near Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's prime minister warned on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 that the formation of a Kosovo army could trigger Serbia's armed intervention in the former province — the bluntest warning so far amid escalating tensions in the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (AP)