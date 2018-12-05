Pelham remembers fallen officer as impact is still felt today

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) - December 4 is a day that Pelham Police Department will never be able to forget.
Almost a decade later, Officer Phillip Davis’s legacy lives on inside this building.
“Number one, he will never be forgotten,” Pelham Police Chief Larry Palmer explains.
Around just about every corner in the Pelham Police department there is something reminding you of Officer Davis.
“You just have to stop and think again... it hurts, it hurts, you will never get to see him again. You will never get to talk to him again,” Chief Palmer states.
He was killed in 2009 during a traffic stop on I-65, but his memory lives on beyond in this building and continues to impact lives with the Phillip Davis foundation. The foundation helps injured officers and the families of fallen heroes.
“You world has been changed. Tt has been turned upside down. So this helps to reassure the families that they have some money there, that they have got to carry on to get things settled to get things situated so they can put a plan together because life as they know it is different,” Chief says.
Officers say days with out Phillip are hard, but knowing the lives he continues to impact even after he is gone helps with the healing.
For more information on the Phillip Davis Foundation or how you can help visit the Phillip Davis Foundation website.
