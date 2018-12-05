New Mets GM vows more moves after adding Cano, Diaz

New York Mets' Robinson Cano, second left, and Edwin Díaz, third left, pose with their new jerseys as they are introduced at a news conference at CitiField, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. The Mets acquired eight-time All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano and major league saves leader Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners in a seven-player trade Monday. They are joined by New York Mets General Manger Brodie Van Wagenen, left, and team COO Jeff Wilpon. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP)