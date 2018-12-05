Matt says a cold rain will be likely for the weekend

Wintry Mix Monday? Models are showing the system moving out and providing us colder air and the potential for wrap-around moisture. It wouldn’t surprise us if we saw a wintry mix of rain/snow/sleet fall in the air Monday morning/afternoon for parts of North Alabama. It wouldn’t be a lot of moisture, and not anticipating much in the way of accumulation. It is still far away and things could change as we get closer to Monday. For now, it looks like a low-impact event with limited amounts of moisture.