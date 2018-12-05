Man waving pellet gun at drivers leads Tarrant Police on chase

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tarrant Police arrested 60-year-old Robert Reddick of Birmingham after, investigator said he led them on a chase from Tarrant to Titusville.
It started on Hwy 79 in Tarrant after police received 911 calls from drivers.
"We received two or three calls to our dispatch that this individual was driving down the street pointing a gun at people,” explained Detective Cpl. Jason Jenkins with Tarrant PD.
When Tarrant Police tried to stop the suspect, he led them on a chase from Hwy 79 to I-20/59 and 65 S.
"We stopped the vehicle just up on 20/59 West Bound up on the interstate. We ordered him out of his car and he stuck his hand out the window at first. Then he put his hands back in the window. Then he put the gun out of the window – not pointing it at us. Then he drove off,” continued Jenkins.
Police eventually stopped Reddick on Center Way SE.
Investigators said this driver put several lives in danger with the pellet gun and things could have ended differently.
"We can’t stress enough to an individual that carry a gun whether unlawfully or lawfully, officers don’t know if it’s real, whether you’re pointing at us or holding it. We don’t know.”
Police said it’s even more difficult to determine that the gun wasn’t a firearm while it was hanging out a window.
“He stuck it out of the window several times and it looked as real as a firearm does when he was sticking it out of the vehicle,” said Jenkins. “That gun doesn’t have an orange or red tip on it to indicate to us that it is not a real gun. we are fortunate that it turned out the way it did.”
Police said Reddick is facing several charges including DWI, attempting to allude, menacing, and resisting arrest.
