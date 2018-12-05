Karl Lagerfeld brings Chanel to ancient Egypt, at Met show

Karl Lagerfeld brings Chanel to ancient Egypt, at Met show
Models walk the runway at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini)
By JOCELYN NOVECK | December 5, 2018 at 11:13 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 11:13 AM

An air of ancient Egyptian luxury ruled the night as Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld brought his traveling fashion show to New York and its famous Temple of Dendur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Lagerfeld chose the venue for his 17th annual "Metiers d'Art" show, which takes place in a different city each year and celebrates the craftmanship of the artisans that partner with Chanel.

The imposing Dendur temple is a highlight of the Met's collection and a favorite site of its annual spring fashion gala. Indeed, Tuesday's show felt like a mini-Met Gala with celebrity guests flocking to the museum including actresses Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore, Margot Robbie, Marion Cotillard and Lily-Rose Depp, as well as comedian Jerry Seinfeld and director Sofia Coppola.

A model poses on the runway at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
A model poses on the runway at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Pharrell Williams walks the runway at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Pharrell Williams walks the runway at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Models walk the runway at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Models walk the runway at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Models walk the runway at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Models walk the runway at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actress Penelope Cruz attends the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actress Penelope Cruz attends the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actress Marion Cotillard attends the Chanel Metiers d'Art2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actress Marion Cotillard attends the Chanel Metiers d'Art2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actress Diane Kruger attends the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actress Diane Kruger attends the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld attend the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld attend the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Model Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Model Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actress Julianne Moore attends the Chanel Metiers D'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actress Julianne Moore attends the Chanel Metiers D'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Director Sofia Coppola attends the Chanel Metiers D'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Director Sofia Coppola attends the Chanel Metiers D'Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)