Karl Lagerfeld brings Chanel to ancient Egypt, at Met show

The imposing Dendur temple is a highlight of the Met's collection and a favorite site of its annual spring fashion gala. Indeed, Tuesday's show felt like a mini-Met Gala with celebrity guests flocking to the museum including actresses Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore, Margot Robbie, Marion Cotillard and Lily-Rose Depp, as well as comedian Jerry Seinfeld and director Sofia Coppola.