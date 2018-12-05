Karl Lagerfeld brings Chanel to ancient Egypt, at Met show

An air of ancient Egyptian luxury ruled the night as Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld brought his traveling fashion show to New York and its famous Temple of Dendur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Lagerfeld chose the venue for his 17th annual "Metiers d'Art" show, which takes place in a different city each year and celebrates the craftmanship of the artisans that partner with Chanel.
The imposing Dendur temple is a highlight of the Met's collection and a favorite site of its annual spring fashion gala. Indeed, Tuesday's show felt like a mini-Met Gala with celebrity guests flocking to the museum including actresses Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore, Margot Robbie, Marion Cotillard and Lily-Rose Depp, as well as comedian Jerry Seinfeld and director Sofia Coppola.