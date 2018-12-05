General Manager of Birmingham Water Works resigns

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -The General Manager of the Birmingham Water Works has resigned to pursue other employment opportunities, according to a news release.
Mac Underwood worked with the company for 17 years.
Michael Johnson, who has served as Assistant General Manager of Finance & Administration, will step in as acting General Manager during the interim period until a permanent replacement has been named.
Johnson will manage the day-to-day operations with the executive team that currently consists of himself and two Assistant General Managers; together, they encompass a combined management experience with the BWWB of over 55 total years.
“We want to make this transition as seamless as possible,” says Water Works Interim General Manager Michael Johnson. We will continue business as usual with providing clean, safe drinking water at the lowest possible price to our customers. That remains our priority.”
