FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain this weekend, possible wintry mix early Monday

POSSIBLE RAIN/SNOW MIX MONDAY MORNING: The chance for light rain will continue Sunday night as trailing upper level energy rotates across the region. This will produce winter weather across the mid Atlantic region. As the colder air deepens over the southeast, it’s possible we could see a brief rain/snow mix early Monday for parts of the area. The greatest chance would be in locations to the northeast. Longer range guidance seems to be in better agreement on this possibility, but we won’t know for certain until we see some of the higher resolution data later this week. J-P will have updates starting with The Four and we will also post lots of updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App!