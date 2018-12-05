FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain this weekend, possible wintry mix early Monday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT FOR HEAVY RAIN THIS WEEKEND: Dry weather will continue in the short term, with temperatures tumbling into the 20s overnight. I would plan on another heavy frost and also consider dripping the faucets. The coldest areas will be located in the outlying communities. I would take full advantage of tomorrow because the chance of showers will be returning on Friday. Tomorrow will be a sunny day, with highs reaching into the 50s. It’s going to be a great day for raking leaves and working in the yard. Be sure to check for leaves clogging up gutters and drains. We could see over two inches of rain this weekend.
A low pressure system will spread clouds into the region on Friday, with showers possible as early as Friday afternoon, especially over West Alabama. The rain will increase from west to east Friday night, with occasional rain expected on Saturday. No severe weather is expected as we will remain in the colder sector of this storm system. Highs on Saturday will only reach into the 40s, with a cold rain throughout the day. The steadier rain should tapper off to periods of light showers and drizzle on Sunday. Unfortunately, it is going to remain very dreary, cold, and overcast throughout the weekend; a good weekend for catching a movie or doing some early gift wrapping.
POSSIBLE RAIN/SNOW MIX MONDAY MORNING: The chance for light rain will continue Sunday night as trailing upper level energy rotates across the region. This will produce winter weather across the mid Atlantic region. As the colder air deepens over the southeast, it’s possible we could see a brief rain/snow mix early Monday for parts of the area. The greatest chance would be in locations to the northeast. Longer range guidance seems to be in better agreement on this possibility, but we won’t know for certain until we see some of the higher resolution data later this week. J-P will have updates starting with The Four and we will also post lots of updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App!
