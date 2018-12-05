Cold rain will be likely for the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It is going to be a very chilly day thanks to cold air filtering into the state. High temperatures will only climb into the mid 40s. When you factor in northwest winds at 10-15 mph, it will feel like it is in the upper 30s and lower 40s today. Good news is that we’ll see plenty of sunshine.
First Alert: Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 20s by Thursday morning. In a few spots, we could see temperatures drop into the lower 20s. It might be a good idea to think about the three Ps (People/pets, plants, and pipes) this evening. You might want to drip the faucet too if you live north of Birmingham/I-20.
Next Big Thing: Models continue to show a significant storm ramping up across the Plains and bringing with it ample amounts of moisture across the Southeast Friday night into Saturday. Saturday is looking like a washout across Alabama with rain likely for most of the day. Temperatures should stay well above freezing with highs in the mid 40s. It will be a cold rain. Rain will continue into Sunday with temperatures remaining above freezing Saturday night/Sunday morning/Sunday afternoon. Rain on Sunday will not be continuous, but it will be scattered throughout the day.
Rainfall Totals: We could see a good amount of rainfall Saturday through Monday morning. Majority of our models are showing widespread 2-3 inches of rain across Central Alabama. Hydroplaning will be an issue. It will probably be a good idea to make sure the drains outside are cleared from leaves and other debris as ponding on roads/streets will be likely.
Wintry Mix Monday? Models are showing the system moving out and providing us colder air and the potential for wrap-around moisture. It wouldn’t surprise us if we saw a wintry mix of rain/snow/sleet fall in the air Monday morning/afternoon for parts of North Alabama. It wouldn’t be a lot of moisture, and not anticipating much in the way of accumulation. It is still far away and things could change as we get closer to Monday. For now, it looks like a low-impact event with limited amounts of moisture.
