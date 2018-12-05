Can social media comments cost you your job?

People share their phone number, email, even just the region they live in. And anyone can subpoena the service networks for records these days. The political climate in Birmingham is so volatile now that folks are not holding back when it comes to saying something hurtful. But there’s another side-effect—people who want to retaliate against those making harmful remarks, and possibly taking it too far. When someone recently made a racially-charged comment on a public Facebook page, another person took a screen shot and posted it, asking people to “Light her page up”. A mean-spirited comment was posted by another user. It wasn’t long before someone did research on them and publicly posted their employee information and contacted their boss. When it gets that heated, how far is too far?