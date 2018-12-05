Calera father and son die weeks apart

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Calera man was killed Sunday in a car accident, only weeks after his youngest son died from what the coroner describes as an “acute medical condition.”
According to Calera police, 28-year old Darius Lilly died when his car was hit head on by another car on a stretch of Hwy 25 in the city limits.
Witnesses say the other driver was trying to pass a vehicle when it happened. That driver was airlifted with serious injuries.
Lilly’s daughter was also in the car and sustained non life threatening injuries. It was just three weeks ago that the family’s youngest son, Mason, passed away.
Officials are asking for the community to pray for this family dealing with this unbelievable loss.
