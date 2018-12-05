Birmingham Optimists “Doing Good” as Salvation Army Bellringers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Members of the Birmingham Optimist Club are veteran bellringers for the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign. For more than 20 years they have volunteered to work a shift on a downtown street corner.
We found them at the corner of 20th Street North and 5th Avenue where they quickly began to draw attention and donors. Many of those putting money in the kettle also thanked the bellringers for helping out.
Nancy Ryan says ringing the bells is a tradition that kicks off the season for her. She says, “I just love to give back to the community in outreach. It’s a way to help those who need help in this season.”
Nancy is joined by her husband Jon who is the president of the club and fellow member Kathy Brill. They also picked up help from Zoe Champion, Miss Jefferson County Outstanding Teen, who often volunteers with the Optimist Club. Champion says, “There’s no better way to start off the holidays than, instead of asking for gifts, to give to someone else who needs it more than you do.”
The Salvation Army can always use more volunteers. If you would like to be a bell ringer fill out an application here. You can also choose the area of town where you’d like to help.
If you have someone you’d like to nominate for our Doing Good segments CLICK HERE to nominate them.
