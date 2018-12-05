Birmingham Iron ready for the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Professional football returns to the Magic City in early 2019 with the Birmingham Iron participating in the new Alliance of American Football.
On Thursday, the team’s two quarterbacks, Luis Perez and former Bama standout Blake Sims, made their media rounds in Birmingham.
The guys talked about mini-camp starting up the week of Dec. 9, with training camp taking place in Jan. over in San Antonio, and games kickoff in February.
The Iron players say they are extremely excited about this opportunity to extend their playing career with a so-called “second chance.”
