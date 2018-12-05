Bessmer woman says she’s ‘blessed’ to survive after car shot at multiple times

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - These bullet holes, the size of quarters, are scattered across a Bessemer woman’s car.
She said someone fired at her while she was driving home. Promese Perry swears she has a guardian angel looking over her.
Those bullets were just inches from her head, but she only walked away with cuts from broken glass.
“It’s a war zone there,” she said.
Perry got off the interstate Friday night at the Jaybird Road exit, turned onto 35th Street, and saw sparks.
“I thought there were fireworks. I honestly did. I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop. I said, ‘Oh they’re shooting fireworks tonight.’ Until a bullet came through my driver’s window and the glass just splattered all in my face. Just a stinging sensation,” she said.
The bullets barely missed her.
“They shot the headlight out, it came across here,” she said as she showed the damage. “The bullet from the headlight came through here, came across here, and then it came out this way. I’ve never seen anything that a bullet can take the paint off a vehicle like that. You can imagine that going into someone’s skin, a human body.”
Perry said she sped off, seeking help from Bessmer Police officers parked at a gas station nearby.
“There were several shells that were there,” said Perry. "One of the investigators that was investigating was like, ‘Ma’am this is how people get killed.’
Perry said she’s asked police to step up patrols around this area where Sunset Homes used to be, so that no other driver has to go through what she did.
“I want to let everyone know that it is a dangerous area. I was just blessed. I just want everyone to be alert on what’s going on in that area because the next person may not be so blessed,” Perry said.
She doesn’t know whether she was being targeted, or if the shooters thought she was someone else.
Now, she hopes someone knows something, and calls Bessemer Police.
