Behind the Front: Winter Weather Questions

Episode #36

Behind the Front: Winter Weather Questions
J-P Dice answers your winter weather questions.
By Sebastian Posey | December 5, 2018 at 11:19 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 11:23 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - In a winter storm, what causes ice instead of snow? What’s the difference between sleet and hail? Is J-P Dice a fan of Vanilla Ice? Find out the answers to these important topics and more as J-P takes a look at your winter weather questions.

