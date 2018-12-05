Attorney for accused Riverchase Galleria shooter holds news conference with family

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -The attorney for Erron Brown, the man accused in the Riverchase Galleria shooting, said in a news conference Wednesday once video evidence is released he believes it will prove his client is not guilty.
Brown faces an attempted murder charge in the shooting of 18-year-old Brian Wilson.
Charles Salvagio represents the 20-year-old Brown.
Brown’s family says he has been unfairly portrayed in the media and they insist he is not guilty of attempted murder.
Brown was at the Galleria Thanksgiving night. Hoover authorities say Brown had a run in with others and that’s when Wilson was shot in the stomach, Salvagio says Brown knew the others and it was not a disagreement over tennis shoes as some have said.
Police don’t yet know who shot a 12-year-old girl.
Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. was shot and killed Thanksgiving night at the Galleria by a Hoover police officer responding to the scene.
Bradford’s death has sparked days of protests.
