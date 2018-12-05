5 arrested in connection to attempted burglary of guns, ammo in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Five people were arrested in connection to the attempted burglary of guns and ammo in the 3000 block of Greensboro Avenue.
Tuscaloosa police say the suspects attempted to forcibly enter the business by backing a vehicle into the front entrance of the building. They did not make it into the business, and nothing was reported missing.
Police arrested one suspect on Dec. 4 and the other four suspects on Dec. 5.
Three juveniles were arrested for first-degree theft of property, third-degree attempted burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. They were transported to the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.
Authorities say 21-year-old Santell Javontae Harris was arrested on charges of first-degree theft of property, third-degree attempted burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. Police also arrested 18-year-old Wynnona Little, Jr. on charges of third-degree attempted burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
Harris and Little are being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending bond.
