Alabama OC headed to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WBRC) - The Athletics Director for Maryland announced today that Michael Locksley will be the next Maryland Football Head Coach.
Michael Locksley is currently the offensive coordinate for the University of Alabama. Locksley has been with the Crimson Tide for the past three years.
Locksley was promoted to the offensive coordinator position earlier this year. Under his guidance, the Crimson Tide has had one of its best offensive seasons, if not the best, in the school’s history.
Locksley won the 2018 Broyle’s award. The award is given to the top assistant coach in the nation.
