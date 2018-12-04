Winter-like temperatures Tuesday and a flurry is possible north tonight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We will continue to see a few clouds today, especially north. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is below normal for this time of year. Don’t be shocked tonight if you see a passing flurry from west to east between 7 p.m. - 6 a.m. across the northern half of the WBRC First Alert viewing area. The widespread story will be the below freezing air taking over by morning.
Wednesday we will see high pressure in control and it’s a cold one. Temperatures will be at least 10 degrees below normal. On the plus side it will be mostly sunny.
Temperatures look to moderate some to close out the week.
The weather looks dry until Saturday morning when a strong storm system takes shape and produces a cold and heavy rain on Saturday late morning and through the early afternoon hours. The heaviest rain looks to set up south of I-20 and towards the Gulf Coast.
On Sunday, the system heads east and we will see wrap-around showers and chilly temperatures.
On Monday, models diverge with solutions. One model shows the system moving out and precipitation exiting. The other model shows an upper low forming and snow and rain showers across Alabama. For now we are leaning towards the system moving out, but is something to certainly watch as we get closer in time.
