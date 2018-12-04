Winter-like temperatures Tuesday and a flurry is possible north tonight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We will continue to see a few clouds today, especially north. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is below normal for this time of year. Don’t be shocked tonight if you see a passing flurry from west to east between 7 p.m. - 6 a.m. across the northern half of the WBRC First Alert viewing area. The widespread story will be the below freezing air taking over by morning.