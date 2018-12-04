Vestavia Hills HS on soft lockdown

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills High School is currently on a soft lockdown for an unspecified threat, according to school officials.
All students and faculty are safe and will remain on lockdown until an all-clear is given by police.
School officials say there is an enhanced police presence on campus, and parents will not be able to access the campus until allowed to do so by law enforcement and school administration.
Please check back for updates to this developing situation.
