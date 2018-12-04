Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office warns about increased crimes this holiday season

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Deputies are preparing to work harder to protect you through the end of the year as crime is typically up this time of year.
Big time shopping areas in Alabaster fill up with cars during the holiday season. Deputy Debbie Sumrall says that criminals are also out looking to take advantage of busy shoppers.
“It is a better time for thieves. There is more opportunity out there because we are shopping and we have a lot of valuables with us and we are distracted by the hustle and bustle of the holiday season,” Sumrall explains.
In fact Shelby County deputies say they see an increase in crimes like domestic violence, car break ins, and thefts this time of year.
“It is very easy to get distracted you know focused on our cell phones and we are cutting off our peripheral vision and we are not aware of what is around us,” Deputy Sumrall explains.
There are ways to prevent becoming a victim. Slow down and focus on the task at hand. Remember to do simple things like locking the car doors and zipping your purse. Leave valuables at home and never in your car.
“It is because people have valuables in plan view and the parking lot are crowded so it is easier for thieves to break into cars when they know that their work is going to pay off,” she explains.
In Alabaster officers are patrolling shopping hot spots more frequently. They will have officers both in the parking lots and inside stores.
