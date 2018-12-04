Protesters release Hoover officer’s name

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Protesters with the Justice League have demanded charges against a Hoover police officer who shot and killed 21-year-old E.J. Bradford Thanksgiving night at the Gallieria.
After a deadline they set for noon Tuesday, the group released the name of the officer. WBRC FOX6 News has chosen not to release that officer’s name at this time.
Protesters took to the Galleria parking lot. There was a strong police presence and even mall executives were on hand. The head of the Justice League says they want to continue to pressure the police department to reveal the name of the officer who shot E.J. Bradford.
The group is threatening to stage protests at the officer’s home and even the home of the officer’s parents.
On Monday, the Hoover City Administrator again said they would not release the officers name. “We will not identify the officer involved in this event for that individuals safety. I think it’s clear emotions are high in this community.” Allan Rice said.
More protests are expected. To this point, none of the protesters have been arrested as the city is aware of their constitutional right to protest. As for police, morale with the accusation against the department and one of their own, Rice released this statement Tuesday:
