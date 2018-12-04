Protesters fill Hoover City Council meeting Monday night

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Emotions erupted Monday night inside Hoover City Hall.
Activists demanded changes in the way the city is run in response to the shooting death of E.J. Bradford, Jr. on Thanksgiving night.
These protests came several hours after the city of Hoover decided to withhold releasing information into the investigation.
The city told protesters their condolences are with the Bradford family, however the investigation is no longer in their hands and they cannot and will not jeopardize the investigation by releasing more information.
But that’s not the answer these protesters wanted, so now they’re giving the city a deadline.
Protesters filled almost every seat inside Hoover City Hall Monday evening demanding transparency and justice, several days after a Hoover Police officer shot and killed 21-year-old E.J. Bradford, Jr. inside the Riverchase Galleria Mall Thanksgiving night.
The city councilors quickly moved through the agenda to let activists and religious leaders take to the podium.
“One shot to the head, the back of the head, a shot to the neck, a shot to the back,” said activist Le’Darius Hilliard to councilors. “All bullets coming from the back.”
Hilliard showed autopsy evidence from EJ’s family’s attorney to city councilors minutes after he released the changes protesters are demanding from the city.
“First, we’re asking for the resignations. The resignation of the mayor, the resignation of the police chief, the resignation of Captain Gregg Rector,” said Hilliard.
He went on to demand a change in the Hoover Police Department as it relates to racial discrimination and bias and wants Galleria Boulevard to be changed to E.J. Bradford, Jr. Boulevard.
“You have until 12 o’clock noon to release the officer’s name. It’s not a threat, it’s a promise,” said activist Carlos Chaverst to city councilors.
And as tension escalated inside city hall, some protesters marched out while city councilors and Pastor Mike McClure met in the front of the room to remind everyone what this is all about: justice.
“We all want justice, which we do but we have to let that investigation play out from ALEA and not hinder it or jeopardize true justice,” said Hoover city councilor Casey Middlebrooks.
Pastor Mike McClure turned to the councilors and remaining people inside City Hall and said, “Not one time have they tried to harm anyone. The only thing they’re asking for is information. And I know that’s going to take time, but I ask the city council to do what you can and let’s provide them at least with a deadline. That they can go to bed and in 120 days we can expect XYZ. But I pray that you felt the pain of all these people. And media please get this: not just black kids, there were white people in this movement saying we want answers.”
Hilliard said if the city of Hoover does not respond to their demands by Tuesday at noon, the protests will continue and they will release the name of the officer involved in the shooting.
