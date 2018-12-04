Nexstar offers just over $4B for Tribune Media

FILE- In this Oc. 29, 2014, file photo honoree Perry Sook, Chairman, President and CEO of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, attends the 24th Annual Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Nexstar is offering to buy Chicago’s Tribune Media for about $4 billion, four months after the collapse of a similar bid from Sinclair Broadcast Group. The offer Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, would make Nexstar, whose stations reach nearly 39 percent of all U.S. television households, the biggest operator of local TV stations in the U.S. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)