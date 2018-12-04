National Cookie Day 2018

(RNN/CNN) – One cookie for you and another for you.
National Cookie Day is Tuesday.
Fun fact, more than 40 percent of Americans have eaten a whole row of Oreos in one sitting, according to one survey. Another survey said 54 percent of Americans prefer homemade cookies.
Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or snickerdoodle? Who doesn’t love cookies?
Celebrate these treats in the sweetest way.
Some chains are handing out free cookies or giving them away at a reduced price.
Great American Cookies is handing out one free cookie per person.
Mrs. Fields is giving away a free cookie with any purchase.
Insomnia Cookies is celebrating cookies all week long.
Nestle Toll House Cafe also has a deal: buy three cookies, get three free.
