Matt says get ready for cold and dry weather

Next Big Thing: Our next rainmaker will develop to our west Friday giving us increasing clouds. Temperatures should climb into the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Saturday is looking very wet as an area of low pressure moves along the Gulf Coast bringing us overrunning precipitation. Temperatures remain well above freezing, so we fully expect a cold rain on Saturday. Temperatures in the mid 40s. As the low moves out, we could see some wrap around moisture Sunday afternoon and evening. Could we see a little wintry mix or flurries behind the system? It is possible, but the models aren’t showing much in the way of wintry precipitation for us Sunday night. We’ll fine tune the forecast, but for now, expect a cold rain Saturday lingering into Sunday.