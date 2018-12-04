Matt says get ready for cold and dry weather

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! Colder air continues to filter into Alabama this morning. Temperatures are cooler with most of us in the low to mid 30s. You'll need to bundle up as you walk out the door. We will see a mostly sunny sky today, but temperatures will remain well below average. We should see highs in the upper 50s for December 4th, but we will struggle to hit 50°F this afternoon. Many of us will see highs in the mid to upper 40s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
First Alert: Next couple of nights are going to be cold. We will likely drop into the mid to upper 20s Wednesday morning. Thursday morning winds will calm down and that could allow us to see temperatures drop into the mid 20s with some locations possibly dropping into the lower 20s.
Next Big Thing: Our next rainmaker will develop to our west Friday giving us increasing clouds. Temperatures should climb into the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Saturday is looking very wet as an area of low pressure moves along the Gulf Coast bringing us overrunning precipitation. Temperatures remain well above freezing, so we fully expect a cold rain on Saturday. Temperatures in the mid 40s. As the low moves out, we could see some wrap around moisture Sunday afternoon and evening. Could we see a little wintry mix or flurries behind the system? It is possible, but the models aren’t showing much in the way of wintry precipitation for us Sunday night. We’ll fine tune the forecast, but for now, expect a cold rain Saturday lingering into Sunday.
Next Week: We’ll dry out early next week. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive weather notifications and to check out our 10 day forecast.
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.