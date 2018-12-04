FIRST ALERT: Another cold week expected

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The weather pattern is very active this week bringing us much colder air and another opportunity for rain this weekend. First of all, expect temperatures to fall into the lower 30s overnight with a few locations in the upper 20s. We will see mainly clear skies across the area.
Expect temperatures to reach the lower 50s during the afternoon on Tuesday. The sky will be mainly sunny during the afternoon and evening. Forecast models are showing a small chance for a few flurries late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will be mainly for extreme North Alabama. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny. We will see an increase in cloud cover by Friday.
Next Big Thing: Expect widespread rainfall late Friday night through Saturday. This will be a very cold rain will highs on Saturday only in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mainly cold and cloudy. We’re expecting the possibility of a few flurries for East Alabama late Sunday into Monday.
