Boy, 9, gets Colorado town to legalize snowball fights

SEVERANCE, CO (RNN) - After a 9-year-old boy found out throwing snowballs was illegal in his hometown, he worked to get the ban overturned.
Dane Best, 9, stood in front of the Severance, CO, Town Board Monday night to explain why children should be allowed to have snowball fights – and not just because he wanted to hit his 4-year-old brother Dax with a cold one.
“I think it’s an outdated law,” Dane told the Greeley Tribune. “I want to be able to throw a snowball without getting in trouble.”
The 9-year-old’s class visited the town hall on a field trip, where they learned how Severance makes and changes laws, according to KDVR. That was when Dane discovered he and his friends were technically outlaws.
The town’s law defines snowballs as “missiles” and states they can’t be thrown at any people, animals or property, KUSA reports.
But Dane, who says he likes snowball fights, wanted to change that, so he wouldn’t have to break the law anymore.
“I thought it was crazy,” Dane told KDVR. “Little kids should be allowed to throw snowballs at each other.”
Dane gave a 3-minute presentation, explaining that he thought the law had been put in place so kids wouldn’t cause damage, the Greeley Tribune reports. He assured the board he wouldn’t throw snowballs with rocks inside, especially not at windows.
The board voted unanimously to lift the snowball ban.
After the vote, Dane and his brother got to throw the first legal snowballs outside of the town hall, according to KDVR.
Mayor Don McLeod said, despite the law, no one had ever been cited in the town for throwing snowballs.
Dane and his family are now looking into Severance’s other laws, including one that defines “pets” as only cats and dogs, the Greeley Tribune reports.
The 9-year-old has a guinea pig, which means he’s still technically breaking the law. Maybe he’ll tackle that fight in the future.
