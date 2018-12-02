8-year-old says he ‘feels amazing’ after beating stage 4 cancer

MEMPHIS, TN (WAFB) - The family of an 8-year-old boy is overwhelmed with happiness after he beat stage four cancer, according to the family’s Gofundme account.
Cameron Scott, 8, underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis after he was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. The treatments started after the boy began experiencing back pain last year.
Doctors discovered the boy had a tumor known as medulloblatoma at the base of his brain, and that it was spreading to his spine.
The boy underwent a four-hour surgery in order to remove the tumor. After six months of receiving follow-up treatments, Scott is now cancer-free.
The “Today” show brought Scott on the show, where the boy says he “feels amazing.”
Read more good news by either visiting WAFB’s Good News page or joining WAFB’s “It’s All Good” Facebook group.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.