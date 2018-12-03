William C. Holman prison on lockdown after fatal stabbing, fights

ATMORE, AL (WBRC) - One inmate is dead and others were injured after a two fights that resulted in stabbings Sunday at William C. Holman Correctional Facility.
Prison officials found 29-year-old Vaquerro Kinjuan Armstrong around 6:15 p.m.suffering from several stab wounds after a fight with another inmate.
Armstrong, who was serving a 22-year sentence for first-degree robbery, was taken to the infirmary but died around 6:30 p.m.
Another fight broke out between several inmates around 9:30 p.m. Two inmates were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
A third inmate was left in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times during the fight. He was airlifted to a local hospital.
The prison is on lockdown and no other incidents have been reported.
The suspect in Armstrong’s death has not been identified.
Both incidents are still under investigation.
