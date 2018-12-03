Tuscaloosa Police use Facebook to encourage drivers to Lock It or Lose It

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - In November, we watched Thomas Seay leave his car running when he went inside a Tuscaloosa convenience store.
“That’s something I do way too often. I didn’t realize it. I just do it too much,” Seay told Fox6 News when we asked him about it.
It’s one of the reasons Tuscaloosa Police posted a reminder on their Facebook page to drivers like Seay to take more precautions. Recently, Police Chief Steve Anderson warned carelessly leaving keys in cars has led to a spike in car burglaries and thefts.
“I don’t understand why people are doing it. But people are pulling up to different places. They’re leaving their cars running, the keys in it. And they go inside, when they come out. The car is gone,” Anderson explained.
“I leave mine running way too much,” Seay admitted when we talked to him further about what can happen when you leave your car and leave it running.
Officers want folks like to Seay to mindful of what they leave in their car and to lock their cars.
“Don’t leave them in plain view so people can see it and then third secure your doors and windows at all times,” Lt. Teena Richardson added.
