Tide fans celebrate Jalen Hurts after comeback win in SEC Championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Oh what it year it’s been for Jalen Hurts.
Saturday, the former starting Quarterback who lost his job became the backup quarterback who brought his team back when it was down to win the SEC Championship.
“From where he started, the bounce back and the challenges he had to overcome. And all the criticism it just showed the adversity he’s overcome,” according to Alex Prescott.
Monday, fans on the University of Alabama campus say Jalen Hurts cemented his status as a Crimson Tide legend by staying in the football program when things got tough.
“He had the opportunity to start somewhere else, but he stayed humble and when he went into the game, he did what he was supposed to do for his team,” Mark Seavers expressed to Fox6 News.
Fans appreciate Hurts stayed loyal to the team. And above all else, he was ready to play well when his team needed him the most.
“Well I think he’s a legend now in Alabama history. The way he put things on his back for his team. He’s a team player. he could have gone anywhere else. But he stayed around for his team and that’s huge,” Kevin Jervis added.
Alabama goes on to play Oklahoma on December 29th in the Orange Bowl.
