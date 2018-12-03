Prisoners used bolt cutters, hacksaw and handgun to escape maximum-security prison in Alabama

Wilson first contacted WBRC by phone while he was on the run and said he broke out of prison because he’s innocent of the robbery that landed him in prison with a life sentence. Since he was recaptured, Wilson has called WBRC several times from prison and said corrupt prison employees sold him the items used to facilitate the escape, including a loaded handgun and a pair of bolt cutters that he and King used to cut through a section of the prison fence. He said he paid employees $10,000 for the items and planned the escape a month in advance.