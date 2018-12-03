MAX bus route changes begin Monday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority wants to remind MAX bus riders that previously announced bus route changes are now in effect.
The changes were previously set to happen in early November but they were delayed so bus operators could be fully trained on the new routes.
Per the BJCTA, the route changes include the following:
• Route #3 – Jefferson and Route #28 – South Eastlake: No longer Cross-Town
• Route #3 – Jefferson: Extended to serve a portion of the west Lakeshore area
• Route #28 – South Eastlake: Slight route change
• Route #39 – Homewood: ELIMINATED
• Route #42 – Brookwood and Route #31 – Hoover: Consolidated Route. Trips to Homewood, Brookwood Hospital and Brookwood Mall reduced to seven (7) on weekdays and five (5) on Saturdays
• Route #99 – Mountain Brook: Spartan Shuttle three month pilot
