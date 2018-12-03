Man traveling through Birmingham found dead under the interstate

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A man reported missing after being separated from his wife at the Greyhound Bus Terminal has been found dead, according to police.
Alto Griffin, 68 of Poulan, Georgia, was found in the 1800 block of 21st Avenue North under I-65. Police say no foul play is suspected in his death.
Griffin, a retired veteran, was recently diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s.
He was last seen at 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the bus station. Griffin and his wife were traveling to San Antonio when they got separated during a stop.
