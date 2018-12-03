Louie’s Quick Chicken Marsala

December 3, 2018

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup olive oil

1 1/2 cups mushrooms

1/2 cup marsala wine

1/4 cup sherry

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 clove chopped garlic

Directions:

1. In a medium skillet on medium heat, combine butter and olive oil. Add any leftover chicken pieces and start to saute for a couple minutes. 2. Add mushrooms and saute for a couple minutes. 3. Add wine and sherry, then parsley. Cook for an additional minute and serve as is with crusty bread, or pour over pasta or rice and enjoy!

