Louie’s Quick Chicken Marsala
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup olive oil
1 1/2 cups mushrooms
1/2 cup marsala wine
1/4 cup sherry
1 tbsp chopped parsley
1 clove chopped garlic
Directions:
1. In a medium skillet on medium heat, combine butter and olive oil. Add any leftover chicken pieces and start to saute for a couple minutes. 2. Add mushrooms and saute for a couple minutes. 3. Add wine and sherry, then parsley. Cook for an additional minute and serve as is with crusty bread, or pour over pasta or rice and enjoy!
