Hoover PD will not release info on shooting death of Emantic ‘EJ’ Bradford Jr.

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department will not release information on the investigation into the police-involved shooting death of Emantic ‘EJ’ Bradford Jr.
Bradford, 21, was killed in an Thanksgiving night officer-involved shooting the followed a fight and another shooting that injured two people.
Last week, Hoover authorities held a press conference urging ALEA to release information on their investigation into the shooting. Hoover City Councilman Derrick Murphy said that if the agency didn’t, Police Chief Nick Derzis would explore releasing the information they had.
Derzis released this statement Monday morning:
Bradford’s funeral was held Saturday, Dec. 1.
His family is expected to hold a press conference Monday at 10 a.m.
This story is developing.
