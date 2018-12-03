Hoover PD will not release info on shooting death of Emantic ‘EJ’ Bradford Jr.

Hoover PD will not release info on shooting death of Emantic ‘EJ’ Bradford Jr.
December 3, 2018 at 9:47 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 9:57 AM

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department will not release information on the investigation into the police-involved shooting death of Emantic ‘EJ’ Bradford Jr.

Bradford, 21, was killed in an Thanksgiving night officer-involved shooting the followed a fight and another shooting that injured two people.

Last week, Hoover authorities held a press conference urging ALEA to release information on their investigation into the shooting. Hoover City Councilman Derrick Murphy said that if the agency didn’t, Police Chief Nick Derzis would explore releasing the information they had.

Derzis released this statement Monday morning:

“On Saturday, December 1, 2018 ,Alabama Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor communicated in writing to Mayor Brocato and myself his agency’s stance on the premature release of any critical information in regards to their investigation. Secretary Taylor reiterated the importance of maintaining the integrity of their investigation. He has specifically asked that we do not release any potential evidence as it may not only jeopardize the integrity of the case, but also complicate or delay their efforts. He was very specific in his request, and a copy of his letter is included with this statement. While we maintain our commitment to be fully transparent during this process, we must respect the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s request for full cooperation and continue to have faith in the judicial process. We want the whole truth, unimpeded and not delayed.”

Bradford’s funeral was held Saturday, Dec. 1.

His family is expected to hold a press conference Monday at 10 a.m.

This story is developing.

Continuing Coverage:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.